Nevada Tribal Rangers on Sunday plowed through a climate change protest that caused a miles-long backup blocking traffic to the annual Burning Man festival.

Video footage from Sunday showed the Nevada Tribal Rangers successfully breaking up the demonstration by driving a truck through the blockade. Close to 150 cars were reportedly halted on the only road to Burning Man due to the protesters.

The anti-capitalist climate change protesters showed signs that said, “General Strike for Climate,” and, “Abolish Capitalism.” Some protesters reportedly chained themselves to the trailer that was blocking traffic.

Footage showed the Tribal Rangers plowing through the blockade with a truck and exiting the vehicle to make arrests.

“We are not violent! Please… we have no weapons at all, we are environmental protesters,” a woman yelled as police detained one protester.

The Rangers arrested the protesters for “trespassing on tribal land.”

The New York-based activist group Seven Circles took credit for the protest that blocked traffic.

As the SF Gate reported:

Seven Circles said the purpose of the protest was “to draw attention to capitalism’s inability to address climate and ecological breakdown” and included three demands, including banning the use of private jets and single-use plastics at Burning Man and for the organization’s leaders to “admit that infinite growth is incompatible with sustaining the Earth’s systems.”

Burning Man is an annual gathering in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert and has been described as a “networking event” for Big Tech billionaires.

