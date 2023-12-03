Biden Administration Promises $3 Billion Gift to U.N. Green Climate Fund

The Biden administration announced Saturday it is sending $3 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to the U.N.’s flagship Green Climate Fund (GCF) in a move applauded by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the cash splash as part of a series of a series of U.S. climate initiatives aired at the COP28 climate conference now underway in Dubai.

“We must do more,” UPI reports she scolded leaders at the conference as she announced the gift, but warned “continued progress will not be possible without a fight.”

“Around the world, there are those who seek to slow or stop our progress. Leaders who deny climate science, delay climate action and spread misinformation. Corporations that greenwash their climate inaction and lobby for billions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies,” Harris said.

The White House said the United States is seeking to enhance international cooperation to combat climate change at COP28, announcing it will also participate in a parallel conference addressing methane pollution alongside representatives from China and the United Arab Emirates.

“The GCF has established a strong track record of enabling countries to accelerate the energy transition, assisting communities around the world in building resilience to the impacts of the climate crisis, and mobilizing significant private capital for climate action,” Kerry said as he applauded the cash largesse behind the multi-year pledge.

“Through this pledge to support the GCF’s second replenishment and its role on the Board, the United States will help to supercharge these efforts.”

The GCF was established as part of the 2009 U.N. agreement reached in Copenhagen.

It is supposed to distribute $100 billion per year to poor countries under the guise of funding various emissions reduction initiatives and compensation for climate-related damages, as Breitbart News reported.