Newsom Declares Emergency After San Diego Flooding

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in San Diego and Ventura counties after heavy rainfall Monday caused flooding in San Diego.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

A huge pool of Pacific moisture unleashed explosive rain on San Diego County Monday, flooding neighborhoods from the South Bay to Oceanside, turning roadways into rivers, prompting dozens of rescues and knocking out power to thousands.

Residents in southeastern San Diego climbed onto their roofs as rising waters swept into their homes — flooding so powerful it lifted cars and dropped them on top of other cars. Fire crews used ladders as bridges, stretching them across flooded areas to reach trapped residents. At Balboa Elementary School, water as deep as 3 feet outside prompted fire crews to move the students and teachers up to the second floor.

…

Preliminary figures also showed that the airport got 2.70 inches of rain between midnight and 4 p.m. — the most that’s ever fallen on a January day in San Diego, a record dating back to 1850. It was also the fifth wettest day ever recorded in the city.

Ventura County was hit by an earlier storm in late December, which brought massive waves and flooding.