4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit southern California on Wednesday night, originating in San Bernardino and generating a shockwave that could be felt between Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

“4.5 earthquake occurred 2km WSW of San Bernardino, California at 03:43 UTC!” Earthquake Alerts announced on X immediately after the initial shake.

4.5 earthquake occurred 2km WSW of San Bernardino, California at 03:43 UTC! #earthquake #SanBernardino https://t.co/HywGDUvQbW — My Earthquake Alerts (@myearthquakeapp) January 25, 2024

No current damage has been reported out of the San Bernardino epicenter, which serves as home to Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, but people immediately took to social media to reflect on the one natural disaster that Californians have to face.

Complimentary LA earthquake tweet. Was a decent 4.5 epicentered in San Bernardino. Now back to work. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 25, 2024

The latest earthquake came just several weeks after a 4.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Los Angeles on New Year’s Day.

“A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles County area on New Year’s Day,” KTLA 5 noted at the time. “The temblor struck off the coast about 12 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes and south-southwest of San Pedro at 8:27 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.”

