Some New York Hotels Face Ban of Small Shampoo and Lotion Bottles

Some hotels in New York will soon be banned from offering bottles under 12 ounces of “hospitality” care products as officials seek to reduce waste.

In January 2025, hotels with over 50 rooms will no longer be allowed to provide the items to guests, per a state law, WGRZ reported on Tuesday, noting that by 2026 all hotels in New York will be subject to the ban.

The outlet quoted the bill:

‘Hospitality personal care product’ means a product provided by a hotel and intended to be applied to or used on the human body or any part thereof for cleansing, conditioning, or moisturizing. Hospitality personal care product includes, but is not limited to, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and liquid soap.

Some hotels across the state already provide shampoo and body wash in dispensers for their guests.

In 2023, officials in New York City told pizzerias that use coal or wood-burning ovens to cut their carbon emissions by 75 percent, Breitbart News reported, noting they were warned that if they did not do so they could face fines.

The rule could require the businesses with ovens dated before 2016 to fork over nearly $20,000 to install air filtration systems.

The outlet added, “As Breitbart News reported this May, New York became the first state in the nation to ban natural gas and other fossil fuels in new buildings.”

In addition, New York banned single-use plastic bags in stores in 2020 as a way to cut down on plastic in landfills, making it the third state to do so at the time, according to Breitbart News.

Under the ban, customers would have to use their own reusable bags or buy a paper one from the store that had a five-cent “tax.” “Customers using food stamps will be exempt from the bag tax,” the outlet reported.

“Those who do not comply with the bag ban face a first-time fine of $250 and fines up to $500 for repeated infractions, but the state will not start issuing penalties until April, the Associated Press reported,” Breitbart News noted.

According to a Just Facts video from 2019, plastic bags are better for the environment than paper or reusable cotton ones:

Breitbart News reported in 2015 that a loophole in a plastic bag ban law in Hawaii actually allowed plastic bags to be used.

State lawmakers and environmentalists were at first ecstatic about the law. “But, through a quirk in the rules, those reusable bags can be made of plastic—if only of a slightly heavier gauge—just like the bags that are supposed to have been banned.”