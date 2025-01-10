Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village Mall Survives Palisades Fire

The Palisades Village, a mall developed by Rick Caruso, is one of the only commercial structures still standing in the center of fire-torn Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles — and the mall appears to have sustained only minor damage.

Caruso ran for mayor of L.A. in 2022, losing narrowly to left-wing Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA). He argued that the city needed a political outsider with business management experience to address problems like homelessness and crime.

Bass ran on Democrats’ fury over the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, arguing that she was the only true “pro-choice Democrat” in the race, given that Caruso is a former Republican and that he had donated to pro-life candidates.

Pacific Palisades was one of the areas of L.A. that voted for Caruso, amid growing concerns that the city was not doing enough about homelessness, and that it had even considered a “temporary” homeless shelter at the beach nearby.

Locals reported that Caruso’s employees had been hosing down the property — as did employees at the Bay Club, another structure that survived the fire, when the grounds around it on the hillside near the ocean were burned.

Caruso told Fox News on Tuesday that the negligence of government officials — particularly in preparing for high winds, storing enough water, and clearing brush near homes — had exacerbated the damage from the Palisades fire.

