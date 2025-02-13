Lee Zeldin Cancels $50 Million Contract for ‘Free Palestine’ Climate Group

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced Thursday that he had canceled a Biden-era contract awarded to the Climate Justice Alliance, a group that claimed it was working toward a “Free Palestine.”

The phrase “Free Palestine” has genocidal implications, as many of the people who use that slogan imply that “Palestine” should replace the existing state of Israel and its 10 million people, including its 80% Jewish majority.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, Zeldin is fighting to claw back $20 billion in grants handed out by the Biden EPA in its last weeks in office to an array of powerful left-wing non-governmental organizations and activist causes:

“The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over,” he said, about the $20 billion in so-called “gold bars” being wasted . “The American public deserves a more transparent and accountable government than what transpired these past four years.”

Radical climate change activists such as Greta Thunberg have latched onto the anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian cause.

