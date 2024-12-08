Greta Thunberg Yells ‘F**k Germany, F**k Israel!’ at Pro-Palestine Rally

Greta Thunberg has sparked outrage after a video surfaced in which the sometime climate activist turned anti-Israel campaigner is heard laughing and chorusing “F**k Germany, F**k Israel!” at a pro-Palestine rally.

She was appearing as a speaker in the south-western German city of Mannheim on Friday at a pro-Palestinian event organized by the group Zaytouna in the Rhine-Neckar region, DPA reports.

The rally was held in the city’s main market square and included a discussion focused on “solidarity with Palestine and the climate movement.”

“Mannheim does not need a platform for such dehumanizing positions and our country does not need the presence of people like Greta Thunberg,” Conservative regional parliamentary party leader Manuel Hagel said, claiming Thunberg is moving “very consciously in close proximity to antisemitism,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

Thunberg has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide in the year since the October 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists, and many critics have accused her of being one-sided in her activism, the Post report notes.

As Breitbart News reported, the career activist was arrested in September at the University of Copenhagen while part of a pro-Palestine demonstration after previously joining a mass anti-Israel protest in May.

Some 20 people blockaded the University of Copenhagen leading to six arrests as police cleared the institution.

Among those seen being arrested was Thunberg, who was photographed wearing the distinctive keffiyeh scarf and being led in handcuffs to a police van.