Watch Live: Hearing on Preventing Wildfires After Devastating California Fires

The Senate Subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry, Natural Resources, and Biotechnology holds a hearing on preventing wildfires after the California fires that devastated neighborhoods around Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have faced withering criticism for their failure to prevent and then respond to the wildfires that destroyed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and other areas around Los Angeles in January.

President Donald Trump met with officials shortly after his second inauguration to discuss recovery efforts and ways to prevent future fires.