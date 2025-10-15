Watch: Indonesia Volcano Erupts Sending Ash Five Miles High

Evacuations were issued and nearby flights delayed after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, erupted again – sending a blast of ash five miles into the sky in the shape of nuclear mushroom cloud.

There were at least three eruptions Tuesday. The first struck at 1:35 am local time, followed by a second blast less than nine hours later that produced the towering mushroom cloud, news outlets were reporting.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is one of more than 450 volcanoes along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a 25,000-mile horseshoe-shaped zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity encircling the Pacific Ocean.

ABC reported that besides the miles-high plume of ash, gas clouds mixed with lava also fell down the slopes in the morning and midday eruptions. The third lit up the evening sky “with glowing lava and bolts of lightning.”

Residents within four miles of the volcano were urged to evacuate. They’ve also been warned of potential volcanic mudflow if heavy rains occur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Flights in the region have been suspended as authorities monitor the ash plume for further disruption.

However, no closures or widespread flight delays have been reported at major airports such as Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) or Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) more than 600 miles away, according to the Daily Mail.

Historically, Lewotobi Laki-Laki has experienced regular eruptions for the past two centuries, experts have noted. It has been increasingly active lately, with eruptions in 2023, 2024, and 2025, leading to evacuations and flight disruptions.

