Newsom Flies 5,000+ Miles to Lash Trump for ‘Dumb’ U.S. Climate Policy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) dedicated much of his Tuesday participation at the COP30 climate doomer summit lashing out at President Donald Trump over his “dumb” rejection of climate change alarmism.

Newsom flew over 5,000 miles to Brazil earlier this week to participate in the ongoing U.N. climate change conference, hosted this year by the Brazilian government at the city of Belém.

According to Reuters, Newsom asserted Trump’s policies are a “threat to rule of law and democracy.”

In remarks to reporters, the California Governor justified his attendance at the event citing the “absence of leadership from Donald Trump,” accusing him of “abdicating” responsibility on climate.

Politico reported Newsom addressed an audience composed of local and international representatives, presenting himself as a “counterweight” to Trump’s policies while touting the “green” policies that his administration has implemented in California — which, he asserted, make it the “most un-Trump state.”

“He [Trump] wants to bring us back and try to recreate the 20th, maybe even try to recreate the 19th century,” Newsom reportedly said. “They’re doubling down on stupid as it relates to climate policy in my country, but not in my state.”

“The United States of America is as dumb as we want to be on this topic, but the state of California is not. And so we are going to assert ourselves, we’re going to lean in, and we are going to compete in this space,” he added at another point of his speech.

The governor further claimed that “Donald Trump is temporary,” and that “California’s commitment is strong, and we’re in this for the long haul.”

Newsom declined to answer reporters on whether or not he is considering running for president in 2028, claiming he is more concerned about the upcoming 2026 mid-term elections. Newsom, however, reportedly expressed to be alarmed by the U.S. Democrat Senators that “rolled over” to end the government shutdown.

“I don’t worry about 2028. I worry about fair and free elections. I’m more worried about 2026 and taking back the House of Representatives and getting the speakership,” Newsom reportedly said.

The Brazilian outlet Metrópoles reported Newsom also availed himself of the opportunity to further scold Trump over the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Brazilian goods entering the U.S. Newsom nicknamed them as the “Bolsonaro tariffs.”

President Trump cited the political persecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro as one of the reasons to impose tariffs on Brazil. Metrópoles pointed out that Newsom “responded cautiously” when asked on the possibility of meeting with Leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva curing COP30.

“The tariffs against Brazil are a joke, an abomination. I mean, the ‘Bolsonaro tariffs,’ let’s establish what they are, in fact. We want to negotiate the surplus with you. It’s absurd. They are illegal tariffs. They are in the U.S. Supreme Court now,” Newsom told his audience.

Newsom appears to be mainly focused on condemning and criticizing Trump throughout his participation at COP — much like some of Latin America’s leftist Presidents did last week.