Nolte: Judge-Ordered $345 Million Payment Could Bankrupt Greenpeace

A judge is expected to order Greenpeace to pay a $345 million judgment, which will (hopefully) bankrupt the extremist environmental organization.

Greenpeace is expected to appeal the ruling.

Last year, a jury awarded Energy Transfer $660 million against Greenpeace. The judge felt that was too high and halved the award. Energy Transfer intends to file an appeal seeking the full $660 million.

Breitbart News reported on the lawsuit last year, which surrounds the protests around the Dakota Access Pipeline:

Energy Transfer is the Texas-based pipeline company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which suffered through Greenpeace’s months long protests against the pipeline about ten years ago. The suit accused Greenpeace of defamation, trespassing, physical damages to the pipeline and equipment, and overall (and unceasing) harassment that caused expensive delays. Energy Transfer’s lawyer, Trey Cox, “laced into Greenpeace during closing arguments on Monday,” reports the far-left New York Times. “The company accused Greenpeace of funding and supporting attacks and protests that delayed the pipeline’s construction, raised costs, and harmed Energy Transfer’s reputation.”

The $4 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has been up and running since 2017. It is 1,172-miles long and capable of delivering 750,000 barrels per day.

If you recall the news during the protests, the harassment campaign against this project was relentless. There are still lawsuits pending to shut it down. One judge ordered it shut down and emptied of oil. An appeals court put a stop to that.

These people are crazy. In nearly ten years of operation, there have been no reported environmental accidents associated with the pipeline. What’s more, a pipeline is the safest and most environmentally sound way to transport oil. The alternative is shipping all this oil by train, which not only invites accidents, but even when there’s no accident, you have the emissions from the train going into the air.

Related: Waltz Reveals How Trump Killed “Global Green Tax” that Would Have Created “U.N. Climate Slush Fund”

It’s important to remember that today’s environmentalists do not care about the environment. Instead, they are anti-human Luddites and communists opposed to Western Civilization and desperate to use the environment to emotionally blackmail the populace into reverting to the Stone Age. Naturally, our gilded communist leaders won’t live in the Stone Age. Theirs will be a life of mansions, yachts, and air conditioning.

We are all in favor of clean air and water. These lunatics are well past that. Environmentalists are the worst kind of fascists and frauds, and it is long past time that corporations fight back with these kinds of lawsuits and the American people wake up to the fact that these groups are 0-54 with their doomsday predictions.

Anyway, here’s the good news…

Related: Creepy Billionaire Flip Flops on Climate Change

In a financial filing made late last year, Greenpeace USA said it doesn’t have the money to pay … “or to continue normal operations if the judgment is enforced.” The group said it had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million and total assets of $23 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Few things would benefit society and the environment more than Greenpeace being sued out of operation.