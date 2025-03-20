Nolte: $660 Million Dakota Pipeline Jury Verdict Could Put Greenpeace out of Business

Energy Transfer just won a $660 million jury verdict against Greenpeace, which is enough to put those anti-science fascists permanently out of business in America.

Tee hee.

Energy Transfer is the Texas-based pipeline company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which suffered through Greenpeace’s months long protests against the pipeline about ten years ago.

The suit accused Greenpeace of defamation, trespassing, physical damages to the pipeline and equipment, and overall (and unceasing) harassment that caused expensive delays.

Energy Transfer’s lawyer, Trey Cox, “laced into Greenpeace during closing arguments on Monday,” reports the far-left New York Times. “The company accused Greenpeace of funding and supporting attacks and protests that delayed the pipeline’s construction, raised costs, and harmed Energy Transfer’s reputation.”

Cox told jurors they could have the “privilege” of sending a message to Greenpeace and others that this type of behavior is “unacceptable to the American way.” He laid out the cost of the damages and delays, which totaled around $340 million, and requested additional punitive damages.

“Greenpeace took a small, disorganized, local issue and exploited it to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline and promote its own selfish agenda,” Cox said. “They thought they’d never get caught.”

Two days later, the jury has hopefully put Greenpeace into bankruptcy.

“While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace,” Energy Transfer said in a statement after the verdict.

“It is also a win for all law-abiding Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law. That the disrupters have been held responsible is a win for all of us,” the statement added.

“This is the end of a chapter, but not the end of our fight,” Greenpeace USA interim Executive Director Sushma Raman said in a statement. “Energy Transfer knows we don’t have $660 million. They want our silence, not our money.”

The best part of this is that North Dakota jurors were apparently so disgusted with Greenpeace’s behavior, they added $320 million in punitive damages.

In the end, the pipeline has flowed since 2017 and the protests and encampments left such a mess, it cost us taxpayers more than $1 million to have the U.S. Army Corps clean it all up. The so-called environmentalists left enough trash behind to fill about 500 dumpsters, along with cars and motor homes.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is an underground pipeline that stretches about 1,200 miles and safely and cleanly transports crude oil from the North Dakota oil fields to various refineries. Imagine the risk and emissions if the transport was done by truck or rail, which is the only other alternative. Of course, the Luddites in Greenpeace don’t see it that way. They want us all to live in caves and worship the sun.

On the same day we learned President Trump will sign an executive order dismantling the Department of Education, we learned Greenpeace has been sued out of business.

The winning… may it never stop.

