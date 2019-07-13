Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said becoming Britain’s ambassador to the United States — a job the President himself once recommended him for — would be a “dream job”, but one he might have to turn down in order to hold the next prime minister to account on Brexit.

Mr Farage stressed that outgoing ambassador Sir Kim Darroch, drawn from the officially neutral Civil Service which serves as something of a permanent standing bureaucracy in the United Kingdom, had been no impartial official, but was a “fanatic for building the European project and the new global order”.

Speaking to Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on his SiriusXM Patriot radio show, Mr Farage said he was “astonished, when Trump won the election, that the British government kept Darroch in place, because it was obvious that there was no way this man was going to have any access, any real access” to the administration, as the bureaucrat was “diametrically opposed” to Brexit and the Trump agenda, and “known to be a friend of the Clintons”.

Mr Farage was once recommended for the ambassadorship by President Trump himself, as Alex reminded him, suggesting that perhaps it would be good sense for Theresa May’s presumed successor Boris Johnson to offer him the role now — not least to “make [Johnson’s] life easier at home”, where the Brexit Party has become a major threat to both the Tories and, increasingly, the establishment opposition Labour Party as well.

The veteran MEP noted that Theresa May still has a couple of weeks left before her premiership is expected to terminate, and that she could “as a parting gift, still appoint a new ambassador who might be perfectly awful like Sir Kim Darroch”, but that if the decision does fall to Mr Johnson, and Mr Johnson does make the offer, he might not be able to accept it.

“It is a job I would love to do, particularly with President Trump in office,” he said.

“I’m friendly with him, as you well know, but equally I do know many other members of the administration and we do share a hell of a lot in terms of our political philosophy — but, right at this moment in time, whilst a new trade deal with America is an important component of [Brexit], what I can’t allow to happen [is] I can’t allow Boris Johnson to do to the British people what Theresa May did,” he explained.

“She promised 108 times we were leaving the EU on March 29th — and guess what, we didn’t.

“Boris is now promising everybody we’ll leave on the 31st of October. Well, if we don’t, who is going to be there to provide the challenge?” he asked rhetorically.

“I think, somehow, Alex, much as I love the U.S., much as it would be a dream job for me in many ways, I’m afraid I’ve got to stick around in case they drop the ball again.”

