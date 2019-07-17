A police station in the commune of Les Ulis was attacked two nights in a row following the victory of the Algerian national football team over the weekend.

The police station was first targeted on Saturday night and then again on Sunday night when around 50 people attacked the station with Molotov cocktails, fireworks, and rocks, French newspaper Le Parisien reports.

Four police vehicles were also destroyed during the Sunday night attack but no officers were reported injured during the rioting.

Sunday night saw more violence in the Essonne department in Ris-Orangis where five individuals were arrested after throwing rocks and stones at police officers and in Corbeil-Essonnes where a group of between 50 and 80 people threw cinder blocks and glass bottles at officers.

Several hundred supporters of the Algerian football team blocked traffic in the centre of the city of Corbeil-Essonnes, where some clashes where reported.

The violence came after two police were injured in Grigny on Friday night after being targetted by rioters who shot fireworks at them.

The police were also alarmed that several DIY shops in the area saw an abnormally high number of sales of hydrochloric acid.

Last Halloween in Essonne, police were attacked with acid after pursuing youths who had attempted to rob a local grocer.

“All these events demonstrate that the Essonne department is a difficult department where violence is still present. The attack on the Ulis police station is emblematic,” a spokesman for the Alliance police union said.

Essonne is well-known for having a large migrant-background population and was the site for a pro-migration speech earlier this year by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We can close our eyes or hide, but migration will be happening whether we like it or not,” Macron said and warned we “must not be mistaken… We are in a world of migration.”

The weekend violence was part of a broader wave of violence across France following the Algerian football team’s victory that saw 282 people arrested.