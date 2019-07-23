Nigel Farage has warned of the depth of pro-European Union feeling at the top of the Conservative Party, as it was revealed the government had turned down U.S. military assistance with Iran in preference to participation in a European maritime force in the Persian Gulf.

The role, size, and importance of Britain’s Royal Navy has shot to the top of the political agenda after the single Royal Navy first-rate warship patrolling the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz was unable to reach a British-flagged oil tanker transiting the region in time to prevent it being captured by Iranian commandos last week.

Breitbart London reported yesterday on claims that the Theresa May led government had turned down President Trump’s offer to help protect British-flagged shipping in the region because she didn’t want to upset Iran or the European Union. The United States Navy has more destroyers deployed to the Persian Gulf than the United Kingdom has working, active destroyers in total anywhere in the world.

Instead, UK Foreign Secretary and leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt revealed on Monday that Britain would be participating in a “European led maritime protection mission to support safe passage… it will not be part of the U.S. maximum pressure policy on Iran because we remain committed to preserving the Iran nuclear agreement.” It is not clear how long it will take for this force to be formed, and the revelation comes despite the fact the United Kingdom is supposed to be leaving the European Union.

Responding to the extraordinary turn of events, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said the Conservatives were responsible for the parlous state of British defence, and that Jeremy Hunt’s announcement that Britain would be participating in the European Union military force showed the strength of feeling that remained at the top of British government in favour of the European Union.

Mr Farage said: “Is it that this conservative government since 2010 has so run down our forces that we’re in no position to protect our own flagged vessels… and it will all be OK, because an EU navy will be created to help us.

“Boris really does have his work cut out. Cut out to convince us that he’s going to deliver on Brexit, but also his work cut out with his own party. He needs to get rid of an awful lot of these people because they still believe in the European Project.”

The governing Conservative Party have been voting on who is to replace Theresa May, who resigned last month over her failure to deliver Brexit last month, as party leader and Prime Minister. Boris Johnson is the favourite and has promised to deliver Brexit “do or die” by the end of October, but key Brexiteer Nigel Farage has heaped doubts on his sincerity. Mr Farage — who has already been central to bringing down two Conservative Prime Ministers — has pledged to play nice, and possibly even support Mr Johnson if he keeps his promise and delivers Brexit, but has also said he would be his “worst enemy” if he welched.

The results are expected late Tuesday morning and the successor is due to replace Theresa May on Wednesday afternoon after she has answered questions in Parliament for the final time.

