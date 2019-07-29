Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may need to change his nickname.
The actor, producer and professional wrestler has been caught performing a humiliating and craven reverse ferret when he deleted a tweet praising his ‘namesake’ – Britain’s new prime minister Boris Johnson.
His original tweet went:
“Breaking: PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin [though we clearly look more like twins].
“Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked – ‘the people are our bosses’.
100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss.”
But a quarter of an hour’s worth of attacks from the usual leftist suspects, the Rock quickly turned to jello and deleted his tweet.
He replaced it with this abject climb-down:
Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all ♂️
Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know Tequila on me, Britain https://t.co/xbyjVRBhrB
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 29, 2019
As one disappointed fan commented:
Weak
— frankie normal (@frankie_someone) July 29, 2019
Weak indeed.
Now all we need to do is work on that new nickname. ‘The Sponge’ has a nice, squishy feel about it. I also like my friend Toby Young’s ‘The Invertebrate.’.
But I think my favourite at the moment is simply ‘The Cuck’.
