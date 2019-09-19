Iraq War architect and controversial former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has taken aim at Dominic Cummings, a one-time senior figure in the pro-Brexit campaign who now advises PM Boris Johnson in Downing Street, calling him a “quasi-anarchist”.

Persistent anti-Brexit campaigner Blair issued his warning against Dominic Cummings in an interview with the Evening Standard newspaper — a London local freesheet edited by the former Chancellor to the ‘heir to Blair’ David Cameron — criticising the new Conservative government for running the country against his wishes.

The deeply unpopular former leader told the newspaper: “What we have got to understand about the Tories is that they’ve been taken over by a gang of adventurers.

“These guys, like this guy Cummings, I mean, I don’t know him, he’s a smart guy no doubt, but he’s a quasi-anarchist — he wants to blow the system up. These people… always think that out of all that chaos, then anarchy, you get a new dawn.

“Well, you might just get chaos, so they’re dangerous people, irresponsible people… I’m not sure how to describe it, but you come across people like this in politics — they’re very smart, but they need to be kept on a tight leash. And this guy’s off the leash.”

Blair’s scrutiny over the top figures surrounding the prime minister of the United Kingdom could obviously not be applied to those who advised him during his time in office, such as the so-called “Prince of Darkness” Peter Mandleson, who in 2018 remains fastidiously involved influencing British politics from behind the curtain — this time in undermining the 2016 Brexit vote.

It is perhaps unsurprising that Mr Blair has little patience for the “anarchist” Dominic Cummings. It is no secret, after all, that Cummings hates the deep state swamp in Westminster of which Blair was both a great beneficiary but also a benefactor to. As Breitbart London’s James Delingpole wrote of Cummings in July:

…one of the most important challenges facing Boris is the need to take on Britain’s Deep State: the Civil Service and the various quangos — all of which are not only sclerotically inefficient but outrageously left-biased. I rated Boris’s chances of achieving this at 4/10. But with Cummings’s appointment, the odds have improved quite dramatically. You can tell the Swamp is getting nervous because already its slimy denizens are briefing against Cummings and vaingloriously boasting about how totally he doesn’t frighten them.

Two months later and the tune has changed rather — from anonymous civil servants dismissing Cummings as easily outflanked to a powerful former Prime Minister and friend to Britain’s permanent government, the Civil Service, openly attacking the Brexiteer in a friendly newspaper. Whether this implies the “quasi-anarchist” in Downing Street has the right people worried, may become clearer with time.