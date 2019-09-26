(AP) — European Union officials are concerned about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s use of “offensive” language in parliament, notably words like “surrender” and “betrayal”.

Taking to Twitter, the EU Commissioner in charge of security issues — UK national Julian King — describes Johnson’s choice of words as “crass and dangerous.”

King says that “if you think extreme language doesn’t fuel political violence across Europe, including UK, then you’re not paying attention.”

WATCH | So much for a "kinder politics" Jezza! Labour MPs routinely use the most foul, violent, and extreme language and then lecture our Prime Minister for accurately describing their shameless behaviour. It's time for an election so we can vote these hypocritical saboteurs out! pic.twitter.com/7oPEpCSKZ0 — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) September 26, 2019

EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva says “respect is the key word” in political debate.

She told reporters Thursday that “respect is a fundamental value in all democracies. It is the responsibility of each and every politician to uphold our values, and history has shown us what happens when they are not respected.”