British-flagged Tanker Docks in Dubai After Release from Iran

(AFP) — The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero docked in Dubai on Saturday after sailing from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas where it was held for more than two months, according to pool footage and a tracking website.

The vessel docked at Port Rashid in Dubai on Saturday after halting off the coast overnight, according to data from ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

Pool reporters at the commercial port confirmed the ship had moored, while video images showed the Swedish owned vessel docked and surrounded by several small boats, including at least one flying the United Arab Emirates flag.

The ship’s seizure back in July was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move after authorities in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Tehran repeatedly denied the cases were related.

The Stena Impero sailed from Iran and into international waters of the Gulf on Friday morning, according to local authorities.

“Despite the vessel’s clearance, its legal case is still open in Iran’s courts,” Hormozgan province’s maritime organisation in southern Iran said on its website.

The tanker’s captain and crew have “given a written, official statement that they have no claims”, it added.

The CEO of Stena Bulk, the firm that owns the vessel, had said the ship’s sailing was “obviously a relief” and that the priority was those on board.

“When we reach Dubai we will firstly take care of the crew and then try and get the ship in operational order again,” Erik Hanell had told AFP on Friday.

Photos released by the Iranian agency Fars News on Saturday showed the black and red-hulled tanker sailing from Bandar Abbas in southern Iran the previous day.

The images also showed the captain apparently signing the ship’s release documents before it left port, and the crew — dressed in red overalls and safety gear — lifting anchor ahead of the journey.

‘High spirits’

The tanker’s crew are “safe and in high spirits” and arrangements had been made for them to return to their families upon arrival in Dubai, Hannel said earlier.

“The crew will have a period of time to be with their families following 10 weeks of detainment on the vessel. Full support will be offered to the crew and families in the coming weeks to assist with their recovery,” he added.

The company did not release the names of the crew members.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 after surrounding it with attack boats and rappelling onto its deck.

It was impounded off the port of Bandar Abbas for allegedly failing to respond to distress calls and turning off its transponder after hitting a fishing boat.

Seven of its 23 crew members were released on September 4.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the tanker was “unlawfully seized by Iran” as part of its attempts to “disrupt freedom of navigation”.

Gulf tensions

Tensions have risen in the Gulf since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran and began reimposing crippling sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure”.

They flared again this May when Iran began reducing its own commitments under the deal and the US deployed military assets to the region.

Since then, ships have been attacked, drones downed and oil tankers seized.

In June, Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute after the Islamic republic’s forces shot down a US drone.

This month, twin attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, which knocked out half the kingdom’s production, drew accusations of blame not only from Washington but also from its European allies.

Tehran has denied any involvement in the attacks which were claimed by Iran-backed rebels fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The US has since formed a coalition with its allies Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to escort commercial shipping in the Gulf.

Tehran has warned that the planned US-led International Maritime Security Construct will cause more, not less instability. It has proposed a rival security plan of its own.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, President Hassan Rouhani this week announced a plan dubbed the “Hormuz Peace Endeavour” or “HOPE”.

He gave no details but called on all of Iran’s Gulf neighbours to join, saying: “Security cannot be provided with American weapons and intervention.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted Thursday that the plan calls for “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, non-intervention”.