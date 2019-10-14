Just one in seven Britons trust parliament to make the right decisions on Brexit, according to a poll.

The YouGov poll for Sky News found 14 per cent of the 1,632 Britons surveyed say they trust parliament on Brexit, three-and-a-half years after the vote to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trusted by 32 per cent of voters — double that of those who trust Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (16 per cent). In all, seventy-six per cent of Britons do not trust Corbyn to do the right thing on Brexit.

Mr Johnson is currently in negotiations with the EU over a new exit deal which removes the Irish backstop. With 17 days to go until the scheduled exit date, if talks collapse, the prime minister has said he will take the UK out of the EU in a clean break.

A plurality of those surveyed, 41 per cent, has said that leaving without a deal on October 31st is the best outcome if negotiations fail. This is compared to 33 per cent who still wish to stay in the EU and just 14 per cent who hope negotiations would continue until other exit arrangements are agreed.

The findings are similar to a ComRes poll from October 8th, when 42 per cent of those asked preferred a no-deal if the EU rejected Mr Johnson’s offer, while 40 per cent disagreed.

Poll: Majority of Britons Believe Society Is ‘Broken’, Economy ‘Rigged’ to Benefit ‘Rich and Powerful’ https://t.co/RB3SNs6x83 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 13, 2019

Prime Minister Johnson has pledged to take the UK out of the EU on October 31st “do or die”, with or without a deal. However, The Remainer-dominated Houses of Parliament passed a law — the Benn Act — forcing the prime minister to seek an extension of Article 50 and preventing a clean-break Brexit without the authority of the House of Commons. Mr Johnson has maintained he would not seek an extension.

A new session of the British parliament opened on Monday. Queen Elizabeth II confirmed the government’s commitment to delivering Brexit, saying: “My government’s priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on the 31st of October.”