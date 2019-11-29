London Bridge Attack Comes as Knife Crime Up 80 Percent

The London Bridge attack on November 29, 2019, comes as knife crime is increased 80 percent in England and Wales.

Breitbart News reported that Friday’s attack occurred just yards from the 2017 Islamic terror attack where nine were killed and dozens injured.

Video footage tweeted by Conflict News reportedly shows police shooting the knifeman:

VIDEO: Footage claims to show the moment police shot a man with a knife on London Bridge. – @CrimeLdn pic.twitter.com/7e0F2W25pU — Conflict News (@Conflicts) November 29, 2019

On April 1, 2018, the London Times reported “a dramatic surge in knife crime,” and homicides went on to reach a ten-year high in 2018.

On September 17, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the number of murders in London had reached 110 for the year. That represented two more murders than the city had experienced by September 25, 2018, according to the Telegraph. Many of the homicides were attributable to a 52 percent increase in knife crime from 2016-2018.

More broadly speaking, on July 18, 2019, the BBC reported that knife attacks in England and Wales were up 80 percent over the low point for knife crime reached in 2014.

Ironically, the rise in knife crimes comes as restrictive gun controls all but eliminated the ability to defend oneself in Britain. The corresponding violence was already evident by 2014.

On September 24, 2014, Breitbart News reported that gun control had made Britain extremely violent. Gun controls were put in place during the twentieth century via a relentless, incremental push, which began with laws similar to firearm owner identification cards and background checks and ended with a virtual ban on all handguns via the Firearms Act 1997.

In 2009, just 12 years after the passage of the Firearms Act, the Daily Mail described Britain as “the most violent country in Europe.” It reported that Britain had “a worse rate for all types of violence than the U.S.”

