Police Shut Down London Bridge, Witnesses Claim Shots Fired

Dozens of police response vehicles swarmed onto London Bridge Friday afternoon, blocking one of the busiest river crossings in London, amid reports of shots having been fired in the vicinity.

Images and video uploaded to social media from London bridge Friday showed a large white lorry jack-knifed across the road blocking traffic, as well as dozens of police vehicles and armed response officers in the area.

The site of the incident is directly adjacent to London Bridge Station, one of the busiest rail interchanges in London. An internal railway security alert memo seen by Breitbart London states that during an “incident” on the bridge, a “male has been shot”. The Metropolitan Police have said “We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

UPDATE 1515 — One fatality, footage of police opening fire

The exact chain of events on London Bridge this afternoon remains broadly unclear, but one person is now reported to have been one fatality. It is not clear whether this was the man shot by police, or a victim of the knifeman.

In the clearest footage to emerge from London Bridge yet, two men can be seen struggling on the ground. Police officers pull one of the men off the other, and immediately appear to shoot the man lying on the ground at close range. There is no indication of who the man, who can be seen dressed in casual sports clothes, pulled off with force by an officer is or how he became involved in the altercation.

A man has just been shot and killed by armed police at London Bridge pic.twitter.com/PhpRRXz6UY — Laban Robert (@Laban169) November 29, 2019

VIDEO: Footage claims to show the moment police shot a man with a knife on London Bridge. – @CrimeLdn pic.twitter.com/7e0F2W25pU — Conflict News (@Conflicts) November 29, 2019

Earlier reports had claimed a bomb scare at the adjacent Borough Market, which has since been dismissed by the emergency services.

The incident has drawn inevitable comparisons to the London Bridge attack, which saw a group of Islamist terrorists drive a van at high speeds into pedestrians before disembarking, and attacking members of the public with knives. The attack took place on the same London Bridge and at the Borough Market, and saw nine victims killed and dozens injured.

No motive is yet known for today’s incident, or whether the jack-knifed white truck across the bridge was involved in the incident, got stuck trying to escape the chaos, or was even placed there by police as a roadblock.

Working in London Bridge is scary, there’s been a shooting on the bridge. I saw a load of people running and then heard gun shots. Now the police are trying to get into this lorry. pic.twitter.com/lxC5lqXL21 — Luke Poulton (@veganluke) November 29, 2019

UPDATE 1450 — Several injured

Metropolitan Police have confirmed one man has been detained and that several are injured following an incident on London Bridge. Sky News claims police sources reporting five injured, but this number has not been officially confirmed. London Ambulance Service are attending the scene.

Social media video of London Bridge uploaded by bystanders shows armed officers moving up to the bridge while members of the public are ushered away. In another video, several officers can be seen with their rifles trained at a man on the ground.

London Bridge station itself has now been closed, while police hold pedestrians and vehicles behind barriers well away from the scene.