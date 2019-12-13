Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that with his House of Commons majority, he will deliver Brexit by January 31st, 2020.

With just two constituencies left to call, the Conservative Party will have between a 78- and 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, giving the party its biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher was reelected in 1987. Meanwhile, Labour has had its worst election result since 1935.

In his victory speech from Westminster on Friday morning, the prime minister said in his characteristic verbosity and humour: “We did it. We pulled it off, we broke the deadlock, we ended the gridlock, we smashed the roadblock.”

He added: “With this mandate and this majority, we will be able to get Brexit done because this election means that getting Brexit done is the irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people. With this election, we can put an end to all those miserable threats of a second referendum.”

‘Celebrate Boris!’ – Trump Hails UK Election Result, ‘Massive New Trade Deal After Brexit’ https://t.co/qc0qkD2Hje — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 13, 2019

Thanking the British people, Mr Johnson also extended his “humbled” thanks to Labour voters who lent the Conservatives their votes, pledging to never take their support for granted.

He said: “You may only have lent us your vote and you may not think of yourself as a natural Tory… You may intend to return to Labour the next time around and if that is the case, I am humbled that you have put your trust in me and you have put your trust in us.

“I, and we, will never take your support for granted. I will make it my mission to work night and day, flat out, to prove you right in voting for me this time and to earn your support in the future. In this election, your voice has been heard, and about time, too.”

Labour haemorrhaged seats in Leave heartlands where the Tories made significant gains and where senior party figure John McDonnell admitted that Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party had eaten into their voting bloc. In fact, some formerly Labour seats were won by the Tories not with slim majorities, but between 2,000 and 4,000, according to an analysis by Sky News.

Farage: The Brexit War Is Over https://t.co/5uqcOGB0ca — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 13, 2019

Mr Johnson continued: “We will get Brexit done on time, by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes. Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.”

Pledging also to increase spending on the NHS, police, technology, and infrastructure, Prime Minister Johnson said that “as the nation hands us this historic mandate, we must rise to the challenge and to the level of expectations.

“Parliament must change so that we are working for you, the British people and that is what we will now do. Let’s go out and get on with it, let’s unite this country, let’s spread opportunity to every corner of the UK with super education, superb infrastructure and technology, let get Brexit done.

“But first, my friends, let’s get breakfast done, too.”