In his first major broken promise since his re-election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a top minister to Davos, despite previously banning members of his government from the globalist meeting.

Boris Johnson has given “special dispensation” for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, just weeks after banning members of his government from the event. The reversal marks the first major promise to be broken by the new Johnson government.

“It was decided that this was the appropriate level of representation. The prime minister will be focused on delivering on our domestic priorities,” a Johnson ally said told the Financial Times.

Last month, a British government official confirmed Johnson’s prior ban on attending the elitist summit, saying at the time: “Our focus is on delivering for the people, not champagne with billionaires.”

Johnson himself is not expected to take part in the event, following the lead of President Donald Trump who spurned the globalist haunt during the first year of his presidency.

The prime minister, who attended Davos every year that he was mayor of London, has described the event as “a great big constellation of egos involved in massive mutual orgies of adulation”.

Boris Johnson’s decision to send Javid, a former investment banker at Deutsche Bank, comes as President Trump, with his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to attend the alpine summit.

Javid will likely be seeking investments in the United Kingdom from the United States and other parties at the meeting which will begin just ten days before Britain is slated to leave the European Union.

A centrepiece of this year’s Davos “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World” summit will be the issue of climate change.

The goal of the will be to “drive governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance”.

Organisers of the event expect an array of 3,000 politicians, bankers, and billionaires to attend the Swiss ski resort meeting, most of whom will be carried to the event in an estimated 1,700 private jets.

The World Economic Forum in Davos will take place between January 21st to 24th.

