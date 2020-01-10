Police “did nothing” as a mostly Kurdish alleged rape gang is said to have sexually exploited and “forcibly raped” a girl from the age of 14 in Sheffield, according to prosecutors.

Sheffield Crown Court was told that the underage girl “fell into the clutches of [the alleged gang] and others who abused and exploited her” after her mother died and she was taken into care, according to a court report buried in the Sheffield and South Yorkshire sub-section of the England sub-section of the BBC News website.

“She may as well have had a target on her back as far as those who were criminally-minded were concerned,” prosecutor Peter Hampton told the court.

But when she approached South Yorkshire Police for help in 2011, aged 15, “she found no effective action was taken to stop it,” Hampton said.

The prosecutor told jurors “no crime was recorded by the force and no investigation, in reality, followed,” and officers “did nothing more than submit an intelligence report”.

The accused men are as follows:

35-year-old Usman Din, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, accused of three counts of rape, one count of trafficking 36-year-old Jasim Mohammed, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield, accused of three counts of rape 29-year-old Kawan Omar Ahmed, of Margate Drive, Sheffield, accused of two counts of rape 29-year-old Farhad Mirzaie, of Ironside Road, Sheffield, accused of two counts of rape 40-year-old Nzar Anwar, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield, accuseed of one count of rape, one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice 61-year-old Tony Juone, of Pitt Lane, Sheffield, accused of one count of rape 30-year-old Shangar Ibrahimi, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley, accused of one count of rape 39-year-old Kamaran Mahmoodi, of Walkley Road, Sheffield, accused of one count of rape 40-year-old Saman Mohammed, of Fox Street, Sheffield, accused of one count of rape

Eight of the nine alleged rapists, who all deny guilt, are Kurdish.

Another man, Saba Mohammed, of Faranden Road, Sheffield, is accused of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The trial continues.

