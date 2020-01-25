Police Appeal After Remains of Newborn Baby Found on British Street

The body of a newborn baby was found in the middle of a British residential street early Saturday morning, with police appealing for information from the public, or the mother.

The discovery was made shortly after 0600 Saturday morning in Portsmouth, England, a southern coastal city which is home to the headquarters of the Royal Navy. The body was described to be that of a newborn child, the area being covered by a police crime scene tent.

Police are appealing for more information, both directly to the mother and the public who may know more about the tragic event. Local Portsmouth newspaper The News cites the remarks of Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker, who said:

We are extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child. I am making a direct appeal to her to get in touch with us. I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care. I understand you may be frightened, but it is important that you get in touch with us. We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been heavily pregnant, that you suspect may have been heavily pregnant or who has given birth very recently. Or maybe you have concerns for the whereabouts of a recently born baby. Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure the mother of this child receives the assistance she requires.‘Officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries in the Old Commercial Road area today and you will see an increased presence. If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to call us.

The body was found on the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, an area of historic buildings close to the city centre, to the Charles Dicken’s Birthplace Museum, and to the main gate of HM Naval Base Portsmouth.

In a separate story, another newborn baby was found abandoned wrapped in a blanket in London, reports Sky News that states the child was “born outside of a hospital environment”. The child is now receiving care in a London hospital.