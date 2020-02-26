Prince ‘Call Me Harry’ Jets to UK for Launch of Frequent Flyer Travel Site

The Duke of Sussex entered his final round of engagements as a working royal on Wednesday in Edinburgh as he launched a new travel firm for frequent flyers – and asked his audience, “just to call him Harry.”

He is in the Scottish capital for a “working summit” of the Travalyst partnership, which features a grading system for users to track their carbon emissions and offset them with environmentally friendly investments.

Before he took to the stage, host Ayesha Hazarika, a former Labour adviser, said: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The Queen’s grandson flew to Britain from Canada earlier this week and arrived in Edinburgh on a train from London King’s Cross station last night, with taxpayer-funded Scotland Yard bodyguards as part of his expanded entourage.

It continues a pattern of global air travel Harry has long grown accustomed to.

As Breitbart News reported, Travalyst was launched in September of last year, in partnership with leading travel brands including Booking.com, Visa, Tripadvisor, and Chinese owned sites Trip.com and Skyscanner.

“Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit,” a spokesperson for the organisation said per the Evening Standard.

Harry has come under fire for his use of private planes to jet-set around the world to discuss the dangers of allegedly man-made climate change, flying on a private jet to a celeb-studded event hosted by Google in Sicily, in which elites warned that urgent action is needed to help the environment.

Harry’s flight to Britain this week was believed to have been the seventh he has taken so far this year – following return trips from Vancouver Island to London, Miami in Florida and Palo Alto in California.

He will visit the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday to record a new song for his Invictus Games with rock star Jon Bon Jovi before being joined by his wife Meghan – and, possibly, the couple’s son Archie – early next week for five further official appearances.