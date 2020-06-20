United Nations “experts” slammed President Donald Trump’s call to label Antifa as a terrorist organisation, claiming it will undermine Antifa’s right of “peaceful assembly” — despite many instances of violence by the far-left anarcho-communist group.

On Friday, the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) posted the flag of Antifa on their official Twitter account, saying that a group of human rights “experts” at the globalist organisation had expressed “profound concern over a recent statement by the U.S. Attorney-General describing Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.”

One expert cited in the statement from the United Nations was Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, who also works as the Board Chair of the Open Society Foundations Women Program — OSF being the plaything of left-liberal billionaire activist George Soros.

UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country.

“International human rights law protects the right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” said Ní Aoláin, adding that it was “regrettable that the United States has chosen to respond to the protests in a manner that undermines these fundamental rights.”

The support from the UN for the far-left group came in response to U.S. Attorney-General William Barr’s statement that violence committed by Antifa “is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”.

Though there has been no legal action taken since President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will designate the group as a terrorist organisation, Ní Aoláin said that “the loose use of terrorism rhetoric undermines legitimate protests and dampens freedom of expression in the United States, which has been a hallmark of U.S. constitutional values, and a beacon far beyond its shores”.

The United Nations’ criticism of the Trump Administration’s rhetoric on Antifa sparked widespread ridicule, with many calling for the U.S. to defund the international body — mimicking the leftist movement to defund the police.

Despite the United Nations’ reference to Antifa’s “alleged” violence, its penchant for resorting to unlawful use of force is well-documented.

For example, Antifa supporters appeared to play an integral part in stoking the recent riots throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, at least 24 people, clad in Antifa’s signature “Black Bloc” uniform, were arrested after violently clashing with police in France.

In May, two Antifa members were arrested for acquiring firearms, allegedly in order to murder police in the French city of Lyon.

Commenting on a violent Antifa demonstration in Germany in May, journalist and Antifa-watcher Andy Ngo — who was himself a victim of Antifa violence last year — told Breitbart London: “Observe how Antifa and far-left demonstrators who defy virus health guidelines, sometimes violently, haven’t been treated with the same public contempt as conservative protesters asking for states to open up.”

“In Chicago, they terrorised children inside a migrant facility on May Day when they attacked the building,” Ngo continued, adding: “Far-left extremists are empowered to be violent by the legitimacy and pass given to them by mainstream society and media.”

