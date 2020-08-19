French police arrested a migrant with a deportation order after he stabbed the father of a girl who refused his sexual advances.

The migrant, who was living in France on a student visa that has since expired, injured the 42-year-old man in the city of Toulouse on the 6th of August. He had been on the run until last week when police arrested him in Paris some 400 miles away.

The 20-year-old migrant is said to have made advances to the daughter of the victim, which she refused. He then got into an argument that led to him stabbing the father several times, including in the throat, La Depeche reports.

He claimed the father had approached him and began the confrontation by hitting him with a stick. When questioned by police as to why he fled the scene, the migrant alleged he had not run away but simply left.

Libyan Migrant Arrested After Stabbing Women and Trying to Rape Them https://t.co/XKZ44cjKnd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 9, 2020

Apollinaire Legros-Gimbert, the migrant’s lawyer, asked for a court delay to carry out a psychiatric assessment. He added that his client did not report the violence from the girl’s father because he was afraid of being deported.

The attack is just the latest act of violence by a migrant in recent months in France. In May, a 20-year-old Afghan migrant admitted to bludgeoning to death the president of a local pro-migrant group in the city of Cherbourg with an iron rod after breaking into his home.

In June, a Libyan migrant in the city of Bordeaux is alleged to have attempted to rape three women within the span of a single night, stabbing and slashing at one of the victims at least nine times.

The migrant, who was in France illegally, is said to have stabbed a 24-year-old named Caroline in the face neck and torso.