Greece: Migrants Film Themselves Licking Baby Food in Supermarket

Migrants on the Greek island of Samos have angered a local mayor after they filmed themselves licking children’s food in a supermarket as the country sees a resurgence of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Police in the town of Vethi arrested at least one migrant following the publication of the video on social media which shows a man picking up a carton of baby yoghurt in a supermarket and licking the top of it while smiling at the cameraman.

Giorgos Stanzos, mayor of East Samos, reacted with anger to the video, saying according to Proto Thema: “Such antisocial behaviour, in the midst of a pandemic, must be punished wherever it comes from. We thank the Greek police for guarding public safety and health.”

The incident comes as Greece has seen a new wave of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the country recording 460 cases on October 2nd, the highest daily number since the outbreak this year.

There have also been several cases of newly arrived illegal migrants testing positive for coronavirus, including several who landed on the island of Lesbos in May.

The first migrant to die from the disease was a 61-year-olf Afghan national who had lived at a migrant camp north of Athens and was treated at an Athens hospital before he passed away late last month.

Coronavirus quarantine measures are also said to have been the motivation for several Afghan migrants to light fires that ended up setting the Moria migrant camp ablaze in September that left an estimated 13,000 migrants homeless.

The fire came after at least 35 camp residents had tested positive for coronavirus.

Shortly after the fire, Greek politicians, including Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, labelled the incident an arson attack. Police later arrested six Afghan migrants, two of them underage and all under 21, in connection with the fires.