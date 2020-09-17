Report: Footage of Alleged Moria Migrant Camp Arsonists Released

Greek media have released footage they claim depicts migrants setting fires during the Moria migrant camp blaze that left more than 10,000 migrants homeless on the island of Lesbos.

The footage, which runs nearly a minute and a half, shows what appears to be a young man lighting a piece of cardboard on fire and using it to spread the blaze to nearby vegetation. Several other small fires are also seen burning nearby.

According to a report from major Greek newspaper Proto Thema, which released the footage, the video has been submitted as evidence by the Hellenic Police following the arrest of five migrants on charges of arson earlier this week. Later, a sixth suspect was arrested.

All six detained are Afghan males: three of them aged 19, one aged 20, and two aged 17.

Greek Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis confirmed the first arrests on Tuesday, saying: “The arsonists of Moria are detained. They are five young people who are foreigners. Another one is being sought.”

“One thing’s for sure. Lesbos can’t stand any more slogans. It wants seriousness and robust administration. I assure you that logic and legitimacy, safety, health, and normal life will prevail,” he said.

The prosecutor of Mytilene has charged the four adult migrants with not only felony arson but also with the formation of a criminal group. Some of the migrants were arrested after being transferred from Lesbos following the fire. They are set to be returned to Lesbos where they will face their charges.

Following the fire, several European nations have proposed taking in migrants from Greece, including Germany, which has offered to take up to 1,500 people from Lesbos and four other Greek islands.

Other countries, such as Austria, have stated that they will not be taking in any migrants from Greece at all. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said their country would donate money to a Foreign Disaster Fund instead.

