Police Seek Missing 14-year-old Boy Ashaenafi Fita

Police officers in Gwent, Wales, are seeking missing Ashaenafi Fita, who they describe as a 14-year-old.

Fita, who is “5ft7, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes” according to an official police appeal for information, was reported missing in the county town of Monmouth on Sunday the 8th of November, and “concern is growing for his welfare.”

He is said to have been wearing “a black tracksuit and trainers” the last time he was seen, and to have links to Newport, near the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

Fita was previously reported missing by Gwent Police on October 22nd, from Newport rather than Monmouth, but local media reported that the police force had found him on October 25th.

Gwent Police appealed for information on Fita’s latest disappearance on Twitter as well as their website, but appear to have deleted their tweet after a large number of social media users commented expressing doubts about his age.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery