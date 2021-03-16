Most of Italy Goes into ‘Red Zone’ Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

Eleven Italian regions have entered “red zone” lockdown restrictions which will see most non-essential businesses closed and travel restrictions imposed on millions of Italians.

The government implemented the red zone restrictions on Monday in Lombardy, Lazio, Piedmont, Veneto, Marche, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Molise, Puglia, Trento, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

This will mean most Italians will be forbidden to leave their homes unless for work, health issues, or emergencies. Even when leaving home for those reasons, Italians must fill in a form either before travel or when stopped by police.

Citizens living in the red zone regions are also under a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am daily. They will not be allowed to leave their region or municipality except for those limited number of reasons, Italian newspaper Il Giornale reports.

While visits with family and friends are restricted, the government has announced that over the Easter holiday, from April 3rd to the 5th, Italians will be allowed to go to one other residence. There will still be some further restrictions on exact numbers, however, when during that period, the entire country will be placed under red zone restrictions.

All schools in the affected regions will be closed, and all learning will be done remotely, but pupils with disabilities or other special needs will be exempt.

All but essential shops such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and a small number of others will be forced to close. Restaurants may only be open for takeaway outside of curfew hours. Home delivery of food will be allowed during the curfew.

The new restrictions come as Italy has seen a surge in new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in recent weeks and has seen its death toll from the virus surpass 100,000 since the pandemic began in the country last year.

The restrictions are the first to be implemented by the new Italian government led by former European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi. The national-conservative Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has already criticised the lockdown.

“It has now been more than a year since the pandemic has begun, and we are back to square one: school and business closures, no enhancement of public transport, few protections for the elderly and more vulnerable groups, and a vaccination plan that is still struggling to get started,” Meloni wrote.

“We have always remained on the same side, consistently in the service of the nation, and as the only opposition force, we will continue to denounce what is not working. In the most difficult moments, the Italians have always shown courage, strength, and determination. We will give them a voice,” she added.

Unlike her ally Matteo Salvini, the leader of the populist League, Meloni has not put her support behind the Draghi government. Ms Meloni has also recently won a poll as the most popular Italian party leader.

Another poll showed a surge in support for her party, coming only second to the League, which has dominated the country for months.