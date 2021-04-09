Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch, who passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

In a statement, Trump said:

The world mourns the passing of Prince Philip, a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Melania and I send our deepest and most profound condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to the entire Royal Family. We send our most heartfelt sympathies to the British people. This is an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization.

Trump lauded Prince Philip as a leader who defined British “dignity and grace” and personified “the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity” of the country:

For seven decades, Prince Philip brought the same sense of duty and purpose to his role as consort and husband to the Queen. He was admired by his fellow citizens, and respected by everyone around the world. His exceptional example of service, constancy, and patriotism will be his greatest legacy. Over the past few years, Melania and I were honored to have the opportunity to visit the United Kingdom. We saw firsthand how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People—and no one did so more than Prince Philip. As we grieve his loss, we celebrate his memory and rededicate ourselves to the values to which he devoted his extraordinary life. He will be greatly missed.

The duke of Edinburgh died after spending weeks in London hospitals and undergoing an unspecified heart procedure March 4 for a pre-existing condition. He first entered King Edward VII‘s Hospital on Feb. 16.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The royal family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The statement was shared on the social media accounts of royal family members and Buckingham Palace placed an announcement on its gates.

UPI contributed to this report.