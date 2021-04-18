French lesbians have denounced sexual assaults perpetrated by transgender individuals within the far-left activist scene, saying transgender Antifa activists have accused them of “transphobia”.

A number of lesbian feminist activists have said that transgender male-to-female activists have sexually assaulted them and accused them of “transphobia” for not being sexually attracted to them.

In a letter signed by eleven women and published by the magazine Marianne, they say that “men who have transitioned systematically try to take control of lesbian associations.”

“In the spaces they lead, we have to undergo workshops called ‘deconstruction of genital preferences’, brainwashing to overcome our aversion to coitus and fellatio,” the letter states.

The authors note that women have even been attacked by far-left activists “carrying queer and Antifa flags” at demonstrations and say more and more young people are becoming radicalised by gender ideology.

“Now we are meeting young people who believe in the existence of people with a functional uterus and testicles after reading militant brochures,” they say.

Conservatives & (some) feminists agree biology shapes our personalities & politics. They're uniting to stop the progressives' ruthless "transgender" demand that we deny biology's impact on people & politics despite the known hazards to adults, teens & kids https://t.co/gND8VfyMOl — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) October 9, 2019

The signatories also claim that there is growing pressure on young lesbians in France to take testosterone hormone injections, and that psychologists encourage young people to transition after identifying them as “repressed”.

“In the eyes of this inverted pseudo-feminism, when a woman says no it’s not necessarily no, women oppress men by denouncing sexual violence, and children can consent to anything and everything,” the authors say.

The letter is not the first instance of lesbians and feminists speaking out about transgender ideology in recent years.

In 2019, feminist writer Natasha Chart spoke out about sexual and political abuse from transgender individuals, saying that she had seen lesbians being sexually harassed “by straight men calling themselves lesbians” for years.

Last year American lesbian YouTuber Arielle Scarcella stated that she was leaving the LGBT community entirely due to the treatment she had received from some member of the community, particularly noting pressure from transgender people.

“If your [gender status] changes every few weeks, does my sexual orientation change according to how you feel? How entitled is that mindset?” she said.

Lesbians in Migrant-Heavy French Suburbs Forced to Hide Their Sexuality https://t.co/yOdQSwPts2 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 15, 2018