Tory politician Scott Benton saw police officers rescue a woman from a man who was “repeatedly” attacking her with a “foot long machete” while accompanying them on a ride-along in Blackpool, England.

Mr Benton, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Blackpool South, was accompanying “Police and Council ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) and housing teams for a number of planned enforcement visits” around the South Shore area of the English resort town, which includes the famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach, with local politician Councillor Bradley Mitchell.

It was Mitchell, a fellow Tory, who first spotted what he thought was a man “carrying a knife” from a police car, according to a post by the MP on social media.

“The Police turned the car around and 30 seconds later we saw a man with a foot long machete repeatedly attacking a young woman.

The Police got out of the car and ordered the man to drop the weapon. He refused and became extremely aggressive,” Benton recalled.

Eventually, the suspect attempted to flee the scene, with police forced to chase him down and use an incapacitant spray until he dropped his weapon, at which point he was arrested.

“The bravery and conduct of the 2 local Police Officers was outstanding,” Benton praised.

“If we hadn’t have seen the suspect when we did and were it not for the bravery of the Officers in stopping him we could have seen a major incident which multiple fatalities,” the MP observed grimly.

“The bravery and commitment of our Police Officers is second to none. They deserve enormous respect and admiration for the job they do in protecting our community on a daily basis,” he continued, promising that he would “be ensuring that the two Officers are properly recognised for their bravery” and follow the case closely “to ensure that justice is served”.

Knife crime has doubled in Britain over just the last six years, with crimes involving a knife or a sharp weapon cracking 50,000 in the year immediately preceding the imposition of Boris Johnson’s first Chinese coronavirus lockdown.

