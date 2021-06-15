An Iranian granted refugee status in Britain has been caught smuggling illegal aliens into the country hidden inside armchairs and couches.

Arman Yusuf Rahmani, who is reportedly 21, had his asylum application accepted despite having broken into Britain concealed in the back of a lorry.

He rewarded that generosity by trying to organise similar break-ins, hiring six “man with a van” drivers to, ostensibly, go to France and Belgium and collect second-hand furniture for transport to Britain — with illegal aliens hidden inside them.

“Within 2 years of entering the UK, Rahmani had established a criminal network to facilitate foreign nationals illegally into the UK,” noted the Home Office, which is broadly responsible for border control, national security, and policing in the British government, in an official release.

He was only sentenced to a term of two years and 7 months for four counts of facilitating the commission of a breach of UK Immigration Law by a non-EU person, however, with the likelihood being that he will be out long before that, as Britain typically releases criminals sentenced to non-“life” sentences halfway or, more rarely, two-thirds of the way through their sentences automatically.

This contrasts sharply with the posture taken by European countries which have begun to take illegal immigration more seriously, such as Greece, which recently sentenced a Syrian man to 52 years for piloting an illegal migrant boat.

“Rahmani showed a blatant disregard for the laws of the UK, a country which provided him with safety and a place to live,” commented Chris Philp, who serves as a junior government minister at both the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Immigration Compliance and Courts.

“This case shows the lengths criminals will go to profit from our broken asylum system by putting people’s lives at risk,” Philp continued.

“We are aiming to step up prosecution of those smuggling people into the country which is why this government is bringing legislation through our New Plan for Immigration, breaking the business model of these heinous people-smuggling networks and save lives.”

Rahmani should, in theory, be deported on completion of his sentence as a so-called Foreign National Offender (FNO), but the Tories’ record on actually following through on such removals is extremely poor and getting worse.

