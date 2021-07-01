Prince William, the second in line to the throne, and his brother Prince Harry appeared together in London on Thursday to unveil a statue of the late Princess Diana, their mother, a rare public meeting of the two men.

The bronze statue of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, was unveiled at Kensington Palace, her former home. Her two sons, both princes of the British Royal Family, pulled down a green shroud to reveal the new work of art on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

Among the guests at the ceremony were members of Diana’s own family, including her brother and sister. Both princes wore their usual working attire, navy blue two-button suits with powder-blue ties, although, oddly, Prince Harry wore brown shoes instead of black, which is considered unusual in the United Kingdom.

William and Harry’s brief joint statement upon unveiling the memorial, as reported by Britain’s The Sun newspaper, said:

Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day we wish she were still with us and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.

It is absolutely no secret that the past year has been a difficult one for the royal brothers, with reports claiming the two have barely been on speaking terms at times.

The apparent hurt caused by Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle’s sudden departure from royal duties to live an independent life in the United States was compounded earlier this year when the pair gave a salacious tell-all interview to American television billionaire Oprah Winfrey.

While it may have seemed to some that claims made in the interview — including allegations of racism within the Royal family — were calculated to hurt others, after the interview it appeared that actually the greatest casualties were Harry and Meghan themselves, with their public opinion polling falling to all-time lows.

Such was the upset after this episode, it is claimed, royal brothers William and Harry barely spoke even at the funeral of their own grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

For the unveiling this afternoon, Prince Harry had arrived from the United States last week, to conform with quarantine requirements.

Prince William has been following his normal work of royal engagements, including a visit to a shipyard building new warships for the Royal Navy in Glasgow this week.