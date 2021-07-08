A band of artists joined forces in Denmark to create what is believed to be the world’s biggest sandcastle, which stands at 69.4 feet tall.

“The team of 30 sculptors, led by Netherlands artist Wilfred Stijger, used more than 5,000 tons of sand to construct the sandcastle in the city of Brokhus,” UPI reported Wednesday.

The sand also contained 10 percent clay for a stronger hold, and artists said the product was coated with glue to reinforce its shape through the winter months.

“The current Guinness World Record holder, which stood at 57.9 feet tall, was built in Germany in 2019,” the outlet stated.

Stijger explained his piece was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, adding he placed a coronavirus bacteria at the top of the castle to show “how the virus is ruling our world, and not allowing us to do what we want to do,” according to RTE.

Much like other large sandcastles, it is a triangle to keep it from collapsing, and a wooden structure was placed around it so the artists could carve the figures into the sand.

A time-lapse video showed the massive sandcastle’s construction and featured its details, such as a person holding what appears to be a vaccine and families with other individuals on a beach:

“The Guinness world record was measured by an authorised surveyor and signed by witnesses and will be in the book’s next edition,” the RTE report said, adding the Sand Sculpture Festival in Blokhus happens each year during the summer.