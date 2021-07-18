Beginning in October, only students who have had a coronavirus vaccine or can provide a negative test weekly would be allowed to attend Greek university classes under new plans.

Greek government plans indicate that students will return to in-person learning in universities across the country but will either be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to a weekly test that must return a negative result.

“We cannot discuss not opening the universities anymore, as we have the option of vaccinations,” Deputy Education Minister Angelos Syrigos told Greek newspaper I Kathimerini.

The newspaper notes that while the plans are currently still under discussion by the government, the country is facing a new wave of infections and plans may change as a fourth wave of the Wuhan virus pandemic spreads across the country.

Macron: Vaccine Passports Will Be Mandatory for Restaurants, Bars, Transport in France https://t.co/oTaTzivYwb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 13, 2021

The Indian or “Delta” variant of the virus is now said to be behind around half of the cases in Greece. The variant has spread rapidly, with just four cases of it being detected as little as two weeks ago.

Earlier this month, Greece opened up its vaccination programme to all adults and has focused on attracting younger people to take the vaccine.

One of the incentives offered by the Greek government has been a prepaid card in the amount of €150 (£129/$178) for those aged 18 to 25.

The “freedom pass” was announced by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in late June.

“This is a debt to our youth, a gift of gratitude, particularly ahead of the summer. [It is] a ‘thank you’ for their patience and perseverance,” the Greek leader said.

Greece is just one of several countries pushing a vaccine passport programme in various areas of life in the country.

In France, French president Emmanuel Macron required mandatory vaccinations for certain vocations, such as caregivers and firefighters, as well as demanding that vaccine passports be required to enter businesses such as restaurants and engage in train and air travel.

