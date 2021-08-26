Despite being hospitalised after being shot in gang-related violence, a Marseille man was caught and arrested for dealing drugs from his hospital bed by local police.

Police seized over two kilos (4.4 lbs) of cannabis from the 20-year-old’s bag after hospital staff had become suspicious of the man’s activity and had reported him to the authorities.

The 20-year-old had been admitted to the North hospital in Marseille’s 15th arrondisement on August 13th after being shot in an incident that saw another man, 27, killed as he was fatally shot in the head, Actu 17 reports.

Over the weekend on Sunday morning, hospital staff noted that the 20-year-old was making trips back and forth in the hospital with a large sports bag and reported the suspicious activity to law enforcement.

After police arrived at the hospital, they examined the sports bag and found 2.3 kilos (5lbs) of cannabis and the alleged drug dealer was taken into police custody.

The shooting of the 20-year-old comes just days before three people were murdered in Marseille last weekend in incidents that are believed to be connected to gang activity.

Two of the men were fatally shot while talking on a local street by unknown perpetrators who are said to have fired an assault rifle at them. Neither had been convicted of drug offences prior, but one was due to appear in court over drug-related charges.

The third man was kidnapped in the middle of the street in the 4th arrondissement of Marseille at around 1 am on Sunday morning when a group of three men dressed in black assaulted the victim and threw him in the trunk of their car.

The 27-year-old victim, who had prior drug trafficking convictions, was found dead in a car that had been set on fire in the 13th arrondissement of the city.

Police sources claim the incident involved the “barbecue technique” in which a victim is tied up by the legs and feet in a car and the vehicle is then set on fire. It is unknown if the three weekend murders are connected to each other.

Earlier this year in June, a 17-year-old was also kidnapped in connection with drug gangs in the no-go suburbs of Paris where a group of four men reportedly tortured him and attempted to extort €5,000 (£4,300/$6,000) after the teen allegedly reported local drug dealers to police.