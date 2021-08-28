Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) is jabbing people in the changing rooms of London clothes stores as part of a “Get Vaxxed While You Shop” initiative over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Shoppers at Wood Green and Oxford Street branches of the budget retailer, founded in the Republic of Ireland as Penneys in the 1960s, will be able to attend pop-up “clinics” to be jabbed with coronavirus vaccines without any prior appointment as long as they are over 16.

“Following the success of the vaccination clinics in our stores in Bristol and Birmingham, we’re pleased to be able to offer people in London the opportunity to get their vaccine this weekend at our Wood Green and Oxford Street (East) store,” said Kari Rodgers, Primark’s retail director int he United Kingdom, in comments reported by the local press.

“Wherever we can, we try to support important local community initiatives and we’re really pleased that we can play a small part in supporting the work of the NHS by making it even easier for people to get their vaccine,” she added.

The clinical lead for the Wood Green pop-up, Pam Luxon, insisted that “Covid-19 has not disappeared, despite restrictions being relaxed,” and that “Infections are on the rise, putting more people at risk, especially if they haven’t been vaccinated.”

“The vaccines are proven to significantly reduce the chances of becoming seriously ill from the virus, or worse. So, while you’re shopping this bank holiday weekend, pop along to this clinic and help save lives too by getting your Covid vaccine to protect yourself and others,” added Luxon, who is a midwife by training.

The vaccine drive in London, governed by left-wing mayor Sadiq Khan, come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to mass vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds, despite this not yet being recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).