Swiss Court Convicts Afghan In Absentia For Raping Two Children

A 32-year-old Afghan migrant has been convicted by a Swiss court of sexually abusing two children aged between 11 and 13 but remains at large after fleeing to an unknown location.

The District Court of Brugg AG tried the 32-year-old in absentia and found him guilty of sexual acts with a child, multiple counts of sexual assault and possession of child pornography, sentencing him to seven years in prison.

However, the Afghan has fled justice and his own lawyer has claimed not to have had any contact with the 32-year-old in over a year, Swiss tabloid Blick reports.

The Afghan is said to have abused two children, a girl and a boy, the latter of which was the son of the Afghan’s romantic partner at the time of the abuse, which took place from 2017 to 2019.

According to the tabloid, the boy, who was between 11 and 13 during the time of the abuse, was raped by the Afghan migrant several times in both the shower and in his bed.

The girl was molested by the 32-year-old while she was between 12 and 13 and was subjected to inappropriate touching of her breasts and genitals as well as penetration by the man’s hand, and the Afghan was also said to have forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The Afghan male was never kept in pre-trial detention as prosecutors believed that he was not a flight risk. The whereabouts of the Afghan are currently unknown and an international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

In addition to the seven-year prison sentence, the Swiss court also awarded 21,000 Swiss francs (£16,945/$22,987) to the female victim and 26,000 (£20,979/$28,460) Swiss francs to the male victim.

The case is just the latest of child sex abuse this year involving a migrant suspect in Europe. In January, a group of Afghan migrant men in Sweden were accused of filming sexual acts with underage girls and using the videos to blackmail their victims. According to prosecutors, some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.

Last month, in the Italian city of Aosta, two Pakistani migrants were arrested by local police after allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy in a public garden after spending the afternoon with him and drinking alcohol.

