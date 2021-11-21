Private schools in Milan tasked with teaching basic skills to illegals have been accused of teaching far-left extremist ideologies to the migrants as well.

There are 27 institutions in Milan that offer to teach the Italian language to foreign students, a majority of which are illegal migrants. The network of schools, known as “Schools without permit”, purports to be politically neutral, yet they have been accused of promoting far-left ideologies.

While the migrants are taught basic language skills, grammar, and reading and writing in Italian, they are also allegedly taught about anti-fascism and principles of resistance. They are also said to be encouraged to read far-left comics and take part in far-left demonstrations, Il Giornale reports.

“The Schools Without Permit Network does not have political alignments; it is a network open to all those who promote the values of hospitality, equality, and social justice,” the group states on its website.

The group, which was formed in 2005, adds that their network thinks that migrants should be able to “cross this privatised planet and root where there is room for their desires because we know that the denial of migrants’ rights means the progressive erosion of everyone’s rights.”

Far-left activists have long championed mass migration and illegal migration, including members of NGOs that have been accused of facilitating illegal migration in countries like Italy and Greece.

Italian NGO head and far-left activist Gian Andrea Franchi, who is said to be linked to far-left Antifa extremists, was placed under investigation earlier this year for allegedly aiding Kurdish migrants travelling along the Balkan route to Europe.

The head of migrant transport NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans, Luca Casarini was also questioned over allegations of aiding illegal migration in 2019.

Far-left activists were also present during the height of the migrant crisis in Greece in the spring of 2016, attempting to help migrants cross the Greek border into North Macedonia.

One incident in March of that year saw several migrants die after being given incorrect maps of the local area.