Brexit-architect Nigel Farage has urged Conservative representatives in the UK’s House of Commons to rebel against their government regarding the implementation of Covid passes.

The former Reform UK leader has been an outspoken critic of government restrictions in the past, even questioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “moral authority” to rule after he suggested that there should be a “national conversation” on mandatory vaccination.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Farage admits that many, including the prime minister, are in favour of “vaccine passports”, but claims that Conservative MPs should regardless vote against the measure, as those who support it are “all wrong”.

This is because, Farage argues, a system of COVID passes creates a “false sense of security”, leading to further infection.

“Having the vaccine does not mean you can’t catch Covid or indeed carry Covid and spread Covid,” Farage claimed. “Whereas if you’re unvaccinated and you have to have a lateral flow test done that day to get into a stadium or to a nightclub, you’re actually much safer than the person who was vaccinated six months ago.”

Farage also asserted that the passes could actually lead to super-spreader events, under his logic that that vaccinated people are less likely to show symptoms of Covid, but could be just as likely to spread it.

“So if we’re serious about stopping the spread at big gatherings of people, we should make everyone take a lateral flow test on that day,” Farage continues. “The vaccine passport you may as well tear up and throw in the bin.”

The Brexit campaigner also raised concerns over the authoritarian nature of the system, saying that all the passes do is “empower the authorities in this country to effectively stop you in the street and say papers please”.

“Once again the political class have got it completely and utterly wrong,” Farage went on to say. “They’re taking more power to the centre more power for themselves for something with absolutely zero health benefit.”

“In fact, it’s a minus, because actually, I think vaccine passports are dangerous and help this disease to spread,” Farage concluded. “So I hope as many backbench Tory MPs as possible rebel tonight.”

While Farage has come out against the passes, those in government have expressed the desire to not only keep using the measure, but to further narrow who is eligible for a pass.

According to the health secretary, Sajid Javid, the government wishes to cancel the passes of those who did not receive a booster vaccination.

Javid said those people, who were once considered fully vaccinated, would lose their certificates at some point after “all adults have had a reasonable chance to get their booster jab”.