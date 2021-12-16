Populist MEP: Antifa Benefits From Complacency of French Leaders

French populist member of the European Parliament Jordan Bardella has claimed that far-left extremist Antifa militants benefit from the “complacency” of French political leaders.

Bardella, a member of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), made his statements in reaction to those of French Interior Minister Gerald Darmnin who announced on Sunday that the government would be looking to dissolve the right-wing groups Les Zouaves, who are accused of being involved in violence at the first rally of presidential candidate Eric Zemmour.

According to Bardella, the government should also be “applying this type of procedure to all organizations or associations that disrupt democracy,” and noted that far-left Antifa extremists were just as dangerous, broadcaster Europe1 reports.

“For example, those who prevented me from going to the La Guillotière district of Lyon a few days ago are ultra-left militias,” Bardella said and added that it took a police force of 400 for him to be safe in the neighbourhood he labelled a “lawless zone where the inhabitants can no longer bear to be overwhelmed by illegal immigration and insecurity.”

“All of these associations have Facebook pages, they meet and call for mobilization on social networks. In truth, the ultra-left and Antifa militias have been benefiting from the complacency of our political leaders for several years,” he said.

Antifa social media accounts called upon others to disrupt the first rally of presidential candidate Zemmour, a noted conservative writer and television pundit, and at least 39 extremists were arrested at the event, some of which allegedly possessed Molotov cocktails and acid.

Mr Bardella also claimed that police have stated that they are unable to tackle Antifa militants effectively. “The police unions tell us, ‘We don’t have the orders to intervene and neutralize Antifa or black blocks.’ So I think it’s time to… dissolve them, and to show firmness towards them,” he said.

The remarks echo those of French police officers earlier this year who complained of light punishments for Antifa rioters who often violently attack police officers during protests.

