Speaking from a vaccine centre on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson once again promised the British people a “route back to normality”.

Boris Johnson has said that he is not telling people to “cancel events” in the run-up to Christmas, but is rather telling people to exercise “caution”.

This, however, somewhat conflicts with the advice given by the chief medical officer Chris Whitty who clearly said people should “prioritise” activities over the next few weeks.

While reaffirming the government is “not locking stuff down”, Boris has advised that the “fastest route back to normality is to get boosted”.

Yet Britons will find “route back to normality” an uncomfortably familiar phrase, having heard it countless times from the government over the course of the lockdown. Despite promises, normality remains elusive and indeed, much talk is instead of a ‘new normal‘ instead.

Here are six more times the government’s “route back to normality” took us everywhere but.

— 23rd June 2020: In Parliament, Boris promises to “slowly but surely” bring back a sense of normality —

During a speech on the 23rd of June 2020, Boris justified his coronavirus restrictions stating that “slowly but surely these measures will restore a sense of normality”.

Although, while admittedly Boris did emphasise the word “slowly”, one and a half years later Britons are still facing “draconian” restrictions.

— 17th July 2020: BoJo promises “significant return to normality” by Christmas —

On the 17th of July 2020, Boris promised a “significant return to normality” by Christmas, laying out new guidelines, such as allowing people to use public transport for non-essential journeys.

Of course, Christmas for many did not happen as Boris cancelled Christmas for millions of Britons after putting the South-East of England and London in Tier 4 restrictions.

Tier 4 banned people from mixing indoors with anyone not from their own household throughout the festive period — essentially cancelling Christmas.

On December 26th, Boris then proceeded to place vast swathes of the rest of the country into lockdown.

This was despite the fact that allegedly three illegal Christmas parties took place in Downing Street during this period, as well as a party at the Conservative Campaigning Headquarters, which has prompted the resignation of former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey.

— 23rd November 2020: Hancock talks about no normality until Easter 2021 —

During the second national lockdown in November 2020, then-Health Minister Matt Hancock told the nation that there would be no normality until Easter 2021.

However on the 21st of April, people were still prohibited from mixing indoors with other households, and social distancing rules remained in place.

Likewise, Hancock’s restrictions did not impede him from breaching “social distancing guidance” and having an affair with his married aide.

— 16th December 2020: Boris says Christmas (albeit a “small one”) is on —

On the 16th of December 2020, Boris addressed the nation confirming that three households would be allowed to legally mix for five days over Christmas, continuing “a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas, and shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas”.

As previously stated this was not the case for millions of Britons who were placed in Tier 4 restrictions without warning on the 19th of December, just three days later.

— 22nd February 2021: “Roadmap” to normality is announced —

The government announced their “Roadmap” to normality which initially said that freedom would be returned on the June 21st. This was, however, delayed until July 19th, where most restrictions in England were lifted.

Even so, this new-found freedom did not last for long and even the idea of normality again was out of sight. Masks became a mandatory requirement on all public transport across England on the 30th of November, with those who refused to wear one facing arrest or heavy fines.

— 30th October 2021: Boris promises normal Christmas (feels like déjà vu) —

On the 30th of October, Boris asserted that he could “see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards”.

However, less than two months later on the 15th of December, Boris has implemented new restrictions which include mandatory mask-wearing in England in most public indoor settings, the implementation of domestic vaccine passports for large events, and guidance advising that people should work from home.

Merry Christmas!