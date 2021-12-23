Ex-PM Tony Blair Brands the Unvaccinated as ‘Idiots’

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has labelled the unvaccinated as “idiots” after demanding the UK begin preparations for a fourth shot to stay ahead of the curve.

Tony Blair, 68, said that if eligible people with no health reasons refuse the vaccine they aren’t “just irresponsible”, they are “an idiot”.

The former Prime Minister claimed that his labelling of the unvaccinated — which includes 6.2 million adult Britons — as idiots, was out of deep concern for their own welfare, insisting that because the omicron variant “is so contagious” it means that those who are unvaccinated and “in circulation” are “going to get it”.

Concerns about the National Health Service (NHS) were also mentioned as Blair also professed to be concerned about the “strain” that the unvaccinated would put on Britain’s socialised provider, claiming that “almost half the people in the ICU [intensive care unit] are unvaccinated”.

Mr Blair suggested the unvaccinated should not be targeted in a “heavy-handed way” but said that the government should “go after them” in order to “persuade” them to get the vaccine.

The “idiot” comment comes a day after the ‘Tony Blair Institute For Global Change’ published a report saying the UK government should begin preparations for a fourth vaccine, despite Britain being in the middle of the third jab rollout, and the government reporting on the 16th of December that less than half of the population have had the first booster.

Tony Blair Calls for a ‘Radical Acceleration’ of Vaccinations, Introduction of ‘Health Passports’ https://t.co/qOEAhBZb3k — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 25, 2020

Speaking to Breitbart London, Welsh political commentator, Richard Taylor when asked about Iraq war architect Blair’s comment said: “I won’t take any advice from a former Prime Minister that was responsible for the deaths of thousands, he should be in jail!”.

In 2015 Mr Blair made a public apology in regards to his involvement in the Iraq War, twelve years after the original invasion in 2003.