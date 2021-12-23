The creator of Father Ted has said that online “trolls” and “conmen” have used UK Hate Speech rules to weaponise the police, and that he hopes the recent court ruling on police recording of non-crime ‘hate-incidents’ would herald the start of major change.

Linehan’s comments come after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel claimed the UK government would rework police guidelines surrounding the recording of such hate-incidents, in such a way as to respect free speech. The move follows a court ruling over the case of a former police officer who had his name flagged in the police database because he Tweeted jokingly about Trans issues online.

“I’ve been confronted three times by police on the orders of online trolls,” Linehan, who has spoken out against transgender self-identification laws in the past, told Breitbart London on Wednesday. “The police in the UK have been acting on behalf of what is essentially a criminal gang of misogynists and conmen who use muddled laws to avoid scrutiny and criticism.”

Graham Linehan has previously written about how he has been requested for an interview by UK police, over what he believes are reports made by so-called Trans Rights Activists.

“Every policeman I spoke to was embarrassed at having to do it,” Linehan said in relation to UK cops forced to look into so-called Non-Crime Hate Incidents.

Linehan also praised this week’s court ruling which found that police had acted unlawfully in their treatment of former cop Harry Miller.

Despite Miller having committed no crime, a member of the police phoned up Miller in order to “check” his “thinking” regarding content the ex-law enforcement officer posted on social media.

“I’m hoping Harry’s victory will spell the end of a grim chapter in UK policing,” Linehan said.

Linehan’s comments come after UK Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that she would replace current police guidelines over the threat they pose to free speech.

“The police will always have my backing to fully investigate hate crimes, but they must do so whilst protecting the fundamental right of freedom of expression,” Patel said. “Some current practices are having a dangerous impact on free speech and potentially stopping people expressing their views.”

The Home Secretary promised that the new guidelines would ensure that those who speak out on controversial issues, such as transgenderism, will be protected from criminal investigation.

“We want officers to focus on policing actual crime, not hurt feelings,” said one government source in relation to the guidelines.